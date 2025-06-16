India should hold its ground in trade negotiations with the EU
Talks on a free trade agreement (FTA) with the EU are underway and Indian industry has much at stake. To make export headway, India Inc needs a wide range of European barriers lowered. The EU’s CBAM is just one of them.
The World Trade Organization (WTO) has been of scant effectiveness against US President Donald Trump’s sweeping unilateral tariffs. Wielding the shield of ‘national security,’ the first Trump presidency levied 25% tariffs on imports of steel and 10% on aluminium.