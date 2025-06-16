India should hold its ground in trade negotiations with the EU

Amid the disarray, FTAs have become more relevant than ever to India’s trade interests. New Delhi is in the thick of negotiations with the US and EU, having recently announced a deal with the UK. The EU, however, is no stranger to unilateral actions. It is, in fact, the chief architect of ‘green protectionism’—steps sought to be justified at the altar of climate change. At the heart of both the US and EU measures is the purported belief that these would protect the competitiveness of local industries.