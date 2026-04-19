If you want proof that multilateralism is limping and hobbling, all you have to do is look at the latest ministerial of the World Trade Organization (WTO) held last month.
The World Trade Organization just can’t find a consensus on anything—Its future looks bleak
SummaryTalks at the World Trade Organization's ministerial last month at Yaounde ended in a disappointing stalemate. It highlights a gulf between the developing and advanced world that’s looking harder and harder to bridge.
If you want proof that multilateralism is limping and hobbling, all you have to do is look at the latest ministerial of the World Trade Organization (WTO) held last month.
About the Author
Rajrishi Singhal has been a senior journalist, a banker and a public policy analyst-cum-consultant. He has previously served as Executive Editor at The Economic Times, Executive Editor at Mint, Head (Policy, Research & Strategy) at a private sector bank, and Senior Fellow for Geoeconomic Studies at a Mumbai-based think tank. Rajrishi has a Master’s degree in Economics from Jadavpur University, Kolkata, and is the recipient of two prestigious fellowships: Gurukul Chevening Fellow at the London School of Economics (1997-1998), and the C.V. Starr Fellow at the Center for Advanced Study of India, University of Pennsylvania (2002). Rajrishi was an independent director on the board of self-regulatory organisation Advertising Standards Council of India (2021-25); he has also served on two government committees appointed to re-examine policy options in areas of financial services. Rajrishi's book on the long and inconsistent arc of financial sector reforms in India--called “Slip, Stitch and Stumble”--was published by Penguin Random House in 2024. He lives in Mumbai.
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