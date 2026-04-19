The World Trade Organization just can’t find a consensus on anything—Its future looks bleak

Rajrishi Singhal

Rajrishi Singhal has been a senior journalist, a banker and a public policy analyst-cum-consultant. He has previously served as Executive Editor at The Economic Times, Executive Editor at Mint, Head (Policy, Research & Strategy) at a private sector bank, and Senior Fellow for Geoeconomic Studies at a Mumbai-based think tank. Rajrishi has a Master’s degree in Economics from Jadavpur University, Kolkata, and is the recipient of two prestigious fellowships: Gurukul Chevening Fellow at the London School of Economics (1997-1998), and the C.V. Starr Fellow at the Center for Advanced Study of India, University of Pennsylvania (2002). Rajrishi was an independent director on the board of self-regulatory organisation Advertising Standards Council of India (2021-25); he has also served on two government committees appointed to re-examine policy options in areas of financial services. Rajrishi's book on the long and inconsistent arc of financial sector reforms in India--called “Slip, Stitch and Stumble”--was published by Penguin Random House in 2024. He lives in Mumbai.