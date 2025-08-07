World trade war: Why hasn’t this risk raised an alarm so far?
This century’s tariff turmoil isn’t proving quite as alarming as the barrier-raising outbreak of the 1930s. Geopolitics and economics point to why we’ve seen so few knock-on tariff hikes in the wake of Trump’s trade policy aggression.
‘The curious incident of the dog in the night-time’ is an expression that has acquired a life beyond the tale of Silver Blaze, in which Sherlock Holmes solves the mystery of a missing race-horse, to highlight the significance of events that fail to occur even as we focus on events that do.