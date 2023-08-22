Worldcoin should go beyond verifying our humanness4 min read 22 Aug 2023, 09:35 PM IST
We need a way to trace fake content to its makers and not just distinguish bots from human beings
I am a sucker for new technology. Whenever a new gadget comes along, I feel almost compelled to buy it so that I can see for myself how it works and what it can do for me. As soon as a new digital service opens its doors to beta testers, I am almost always as far up at the head of the line as my time zone will permit. Which is why the moment I heard of WorldCoin, the first thing I did was identify the locations in India where registration services were being offered.