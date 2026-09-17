Worsening food inflation warrants policy moves before household hardship reaches far and wide

Earlier this week, estimates of inflation for August based on the consumer price index (CPI) and wholesale price index (WPI) were released. Both indices showed a rise in overall inflation driven by food prices, a trend which has been building up for quite some time now.
CPI inflation accelerated from 2.7% in January to 4.8% in August while WPI inflation accelerated from 1.2% to 9.9% during that period. However, retail food inflation accelerated faster from 2.1% to almost 6%, with faster price increases in rural areas.