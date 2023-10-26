Worsening Gaza crisis will keep foreign investors on edge, markets volatile
Summary
- Foreign investors are also likely to remain cautious until the Lok Sabha elections are completed and the next government is sworn in
Global events, especially the situation in Gaza, continue to stir anxiety across financial markets. The equity market has cracked – the Sensex lost more than 850 points on Thursday and is down to its lowest level in four months – as investors are nervous about how India would be affected by an escalation of the conflict between Israel and Hamas.