Worsening Gaza crisis will keep foreign investors on edge, markets volatile

Israel's prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said preparations are being made for “a ground invasion" of the Gaza Strip. The fear is that this could lead to contagion, with Iran becoming more directly involved on behalf of Hamas and widening the arena of conflict. That in turn may cause Arab nations, which are major oil and gas producers, to use their “energy leverage", as they have in previous conflicts. In 1973, for example, Opec hiked crude and gas prices to punish Western nations that supported Israel in the Yom Kippur War.

