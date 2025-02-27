Wrong target: Why should an AI workflow tracker evoke outrage?
Summary
- Misplaced anger over an AI tool should to be replaced with thoughts of productivity as a path to prosperity—and why education is failing to foster the critical thinking we’ll need in the age of artificial intelligence.
An artificial intelligence (AI) system designed to monitor workflows and detect inefficient parts has been attracting flak online. Developed by Optifye.Ai, a member of startup accelerator Y Combinator’s current crop of Unicorn foals (as hoped), this software alerts managers to what’s slowing operations down.