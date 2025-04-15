Unilateral tariffs risk retaliation aimed at intellectual property
Summary
- Countries faced with unilateral tariffs might consider such property a valid target for their response under international law. Article 22 of the WTO’s dispute settlement understanding has had such a mechanism.
In what has passed into diplomatic lore, when Henry Kissinger asked Chinese Premier Zhou Enlai in 1972 for his thoughts on the French Revolution (1789), he replied that it was “too early to say." The mis-translated reference was to French student riots in 1968, but before it could be corrected, the response became a byword for far-sighted leaders thinking in centuries rather than years.