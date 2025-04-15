Unilateral tariffs risk retaliation aimed at intellectual property

As an example, consider the US-gambling dispute that concerned the discriminatory blocking by the US of online gambling sites hosted in Antigua. When the US failed to correct that discriminatory measure (despite losing before a WTO panel in 2004, Antigua received approval to impose cross-retaliatory measures by suspending the intellectual property rights of American entities. In 2012, Antigua even announced a plan for a website that would sell American works to Antiguan citizens without compensation for American right-holders. However, that cross-retaliation proposal was never put into effect, and Antigua has continued to reject US settlement offers as being grossly inadequate.