India’s trade strategy needs to stay flexible: don’t let popular but lazy notions of self-interest harden

Trade cynicism is hard to escape in a world where the US cites an anti-discrimination law to slap Canada with new tariffs even as its leader hints of it as payback for despatches of wildfire smoke.
Trade cynicism is hard to escape in a world where the US cites an anti-discrimination law to slap Canada with new tariffs even as its leader hints of it as payback for despatches of wildfire smoke.
As US policy turns into parody, the World Trade Organization (WTO) watches its salience recede. Yet, we have good reason to stay engaged with this multilateral setter of rules.
As US policy turns into parody, the World Trade Organization (WTO) watches its salience recede. Yet, we have good reason to stay engaged with this multilateral setter of rules.
The latest trade policy review of India put out by the WTO Secretariat does not speak of any tension between trade principles and its realistic prospects, but seems haunted by it all the same.
The report places the country’s trade policy in the context of its Viksit Bharat aim of developed status by 2047. To get there, it notes, India’s economy will need to sustain an 8% pace of annual growth; New Delhi’s goal of a 10% share of global goods exports by then, up from under 2%, testifies to the role that trade has been assigned.
The WTO review also outlines what New Delhi should do about trade costs, regulations, facilities and barriers to that end.
Notably, or perhaps gingerly, it refers to a “balance between self-reliance and openness” as a key to success, with sustained engagement of a rules-based system (“and its reform”) as another. On its part, India’s government has made deeper global integration its stated intent.
While trade pacts with developed markets have been in focus back home, the WTO duly reminds us of the Indian economy’s general level of import barriers. Take its chief tracker, the ‘simple average applied most-favoured nation (MFN) tariff rate.’ By its estimate, India’s figure rose to 15.8% in 2025-26 from 14.3% in 2020-21. This marks a three-dot uptrend, since it was 13% back in 2014-15.
MFN rates serve as a gauge as these are what must be applied by a WTO member to imports from all others, with carve-outs allowed under trade deals. Shorn of extra levies piled onto basic customs duty, India’s tariff level held somewhat steadier.
Meanwhile, specific tariff lines form intricate patterns of policy deliberation. Agri-sensitivity stands out, broadly, as does industrial variance. Item-wise, the country’s import regime poses an even more complex puzzle.
This maze of rates is a legacy of our pre-1991 closed economy, but the MFN trend could also be viewed in the context of India’s re-adoption of self-reliance as more than just a slogan after the covid outbreak.
That was not about turning inward, the government had averred, and its word has broadly been borne out by an outward thrust beyond a policy effort to join global value chains. In any case, India must be pragmatic amid today’s trade flux: adapt to tariffs used as weapons, play a game of warped barriers and place visible self-interest above dreamy visions of trade theory.
It’s on this last bit that policy circles must resist cynicism. Not only does barrier-free trade deserve a fair chance to prove itself, India’s economy would be served best by strategic flexibility for stormy and calm seas alike.
Even if the US seems unlikely to reverse its follies, the logic of free trade might still come to prevail globally. Any heuristic that equates barriers with self-interest must not be allowed to harden.
After all, even self-eased industrial duties could boost exports as global price discovery serves to compress India’s overall cost base and thus aid the rise of exporters with an edge in other markets.
Global data shows a clear link of national prosperity with trade intensity, imports included. And the causation behind this correlation argues for tariff easing that far exceeds a set of factory inputs identified by the Centre.