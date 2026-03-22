The international system is entering a phase that increasingly resembles an earlier era of geopolitics—one defined less by shared rules and more by competing spheres of influence. Signals emerging from Washington’s strategic thinking, particularly during the presidency of Donald Trump, point to a worldview in which power, leverage and bilateral bargaining take precedence over the norms and institutions that have guided global governance for decades.
WTO talks: As power exertion intensifies, multilateralism has become more relevant, not less
SummaryGlobal institutions are indispensable for emerging economies seeking a fairer deal as the rules-based order wobbles. With geopolitical heft setting tariff equations and the like, the World Trade Organization is what developing countries must turn to.
The international system is entering a phase that increasingly resembles an earlier era of geopolitics—one defined less by shared rules and more by competing spheres of influence. Signals emerging from Washington’s strategic thinking, particularly during the presidency of Donald Trump, point to a worldview in which power, leverage and bilateral bargaining take precedence over the norms and institutions that have guided global governance for decades.
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