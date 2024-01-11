Xi Jinping is obsessed with political loyalty in the PLA
The Economist 7 min read 11 Jan 2024, 12:03 PM IST
Summary
- Ideology is undermining China’s drive to prepare forces for combat
In a scene halfway through “Skyfighters", produced in 2011 by the PLA’s August First Film Studio, an air-force division commander wants to conduct a night exercise to simulate combat conditions. His young deputy disagrees, citing bad visibility. Besides, the pilots are getting some rest (mostly at a bar shaped like a fighter jet where no one seems to drink anything but coffee and fruit juice).
