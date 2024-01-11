Xi Jinping is obsessed with political loyalty in the PLA

One possibility is that their problems are linked to Mr Xi’s nuclear upgrade, which may involve being ready to mount warheads on missiles much faster. Some think he wants to switch from a nuclear posture of “no first use" (only launching an atomic strike after suffering one) to one of “launch on warning" (doing so as soon as incoming nuclear missiles are detected). Since that might require advance authorisations for rocket force commanders, Mr Xi may have re-examined their political reliability.