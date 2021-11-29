Xi Jinping’s ambitious agenda is getting unmasked and resisted

Such soft balancing against China by some of its closest partners in the region may not really have any substantive impact on the ground. Beijing continues with its aggression in the South China Sea. It has been asserting its claims in contested waters increasingly through the use of grey-zone tactics for which others are yet to find an adequate response. The use of militia fleets to push its claims in disputed territories grants Beijing the benefit of plausible deniability, even as Asean member states find it hard to present a united front against such brazen attempts at territory grabbing. Just a few days before Xi was talking about not being a bully, his country’s coast guard was blocking boats carrying supplies to the Philippines’ military stationed in the disputed Spratly Islands, and was even firing water cannons at these vessels. While the Philippines raised this issue at the summit, other nations were content with generalities.