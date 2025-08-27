ICE fixation: Carmakers in reverse gear can’t take on Chinese electric vehicles
Europe’s legacy automakers face a stiff challenge from sleek high-performance EVs. To compete, they’ll need to quit investing in internal combustion engine (ICE) technology and focus on where the action is.
For a beaten-down European car industry, the news that Xiaomi is on its way must feel like a death knell. The Chinese phone-maker’s first electric vehicle (EV), the SU7 sedan, has been a hit in its home market. With the looks of a Porsche Panamera at the price of a Toyota Camry, it earned rave reviews from Jim Farley, CEO of Ford, and sells for as little as $30,000. Xiaomi will start shipping the car to Europe from 2027, its president told investors last week, adding that fans in the UK and Germany are already importing models on the grey market. An SUV-styled companion, the YU7, has been selling out in China.