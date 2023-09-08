Xi's absence raises doubts about the future of the G20

The proposal India is going to town with – for the African Union to be inducted as a G20 member – was originally made by China. Beijing has also just secured an expansion of BRICS. It wouldn’t be misleading to suggest that BRICS is entirely under China’s thumb now and is being propped up as a counterweight to the G20. It was unimaginable until January that Tehran and Riyadh would join BRICS together. Beijing brokered peace between Iran and Saudi Arabia in May and now both are in BRICS, along with the UAE. Ethiopia’s and Egypt’s entries are also due to China’s support.