The killing of Yahya Sinwar: Not the endgame?
Summary
- Yahya Sinwar is gone, but the Israel-Hamas war’s deeper existential battles remain unresolved.
Yahya Sinwar, the mastermind behind the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel, has reportedly been killed. Images of Sinwar, draped in military fatigues and covered in dust with a possibly amputated hand, show him striking an Israeli drone in what appear to be his final moments. These visuals have sparked contrasting narratives—triumphalism and revenge in Israel, met with renewed resolve for resistance across the Arab world.