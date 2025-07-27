Nitin Pai: India should craft a calibrated response to China’s Yarlung dam project
This hydropower project on the Yarlung river that flows into the Brahmaputra is not as big a threat as some seem to think, but the way it’s being pursued is alarming enough for New Delhi to engage Beijing over it.
China is moving ahead with its plan to build a hydroelectric project on the lower reaches of the Yarlung Tsangpo in Tibet. India should be concerned. But appropriately. Worries that Beijing will use water as a tool of coercion or weapon of war are likely overblown. What ought to concern us more are the environmental consequences in the short term, disaster risks over the longer term and what it tells us about how a more powerful China will conduct itself in the present and future.