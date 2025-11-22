Yash Chopra: The romantic visionary who built Bollywood's first studio empire
Like the Warner Brothers in Hollywood, Yash Raj Chopra didn’t just make films, but built a vertically integrated empire that would define the Hindi film industry.
There is no single architect of today's Bollywood, the $2-billion Hindi-language film industry that churns out nearly 2,000 films annually for a global audience of three billion. But if forced to choose, one name stands apart: Yash Raj Chopra—who took a massive creative and financial risk in 1970 to establish Yash Raj Films (YRF), the blueprint for the modern, integrated Bollywood studio.