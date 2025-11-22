Yash Chopra: The romantic visionary who built Bollywood's first studio empire

The turning point

The year 1970 turned out to be pivotal in his personal and professional life. He married Pamela Singh in a traditional ceremony. On their honeymoon to Switzerland, though, something happened. The snow-capped Alps, the pristine lakes, and the romance of Interlaken captivated the groom. It would become his aesthetic calling card. Pamela, too, would become his partner in every sense. She co-wrote and sang in his films and was an associate producer on many of them. The arranged marriage transformed into a creative collaboration that lasted 42 years.