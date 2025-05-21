India’s judicial rebirth: Let’s fix how we select and remove judges

This lack of diversity alienates litigants, like a rural woman seeking justice for domestic abuse or a Dalit entrepreneur fighting business discrimination. These individuals, often from marginalized communities, face systemic barriers and may feel that judges—mostly urban upper-caste men—are unable to relate to their struggles, leading to doubts over fairness. The 2019 CPIO vs Subhash Chandra Agarwal ruling mandated access to collegium decisions under India’s Right to Information, but compliance has been weak.