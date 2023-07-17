Yellen’s words on multilateralism hint of G20 trouble5 min read 17 Jul 2023, 08:40 PM IST
It should be India’s mission to ensure that this group’s agenda doesn’t stay dominated by the G7
India’s sherpa Amitabh Kant led the discussions of G20 negotiators in Hampi last week to produce a draft Leader’s Declaration for the upcoming G20 Leaders’ Summit in September. To be held in Pragati Maidan, the summit will be the grand finale of India’s Presidency. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expecting to host US President Joe Biden, and, it is being speculated, President Vladimir Putin, which, if it happens, would open up the possibility for the two sides to come face-to-face first time since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. Ceasefire and peace are the ideal outcomes, of course. Putin’s attendance would be no less. In a less-than-ideal world, India would settle for a Leader’s Declaration, something every G20 summit has resulted in. It would be unprecedented in the group’s history if none comes out of the New Delhi Summit.