Yellen’s words on multilateralism hint of G20 trouble

A challenge in getting everyone to agree is references to Ukraine. Russia and China, after disassociating from the language on Ukraine agreed to in Bali, want to block any reference to it. The G20 grouping, they say, should remain focused on economic and development issues. Kant said in Hampi that Ukraine is not a priority for the outcomes that India is pressing for during its presidency, as the war is not a creation of developing or emerging countries. The official statement on progress over drafting the New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration is silent on Ukraine. But, on Sunday, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told a press conference in Gandhinagar, where Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is hosting a G20 ministerial of her counterparts, that Ukraine will be one of the four focus areas for the week. Yellen pledged support to the Global South, and in the same breath also put a dampener on Sitharaman’s announcement in the February summit in Bangalore about an agenda for an overhaul of multilateral institutions that will in coming years lend billions of dollars to poor countries to help them tackle poverty, climate change and development. Few are satisfied with how the US-controlled World Bank has been going about doing this since it began operations in 1946. More so as the institution is used as an instrument of geopolitics by the US. The World Bank itself has put out several reports saying it needs to improve. This has been an ongoing discussion during past G20 presidencies, and recommendations on how to do this have been called from experts.