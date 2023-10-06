Yes, India needs a million investment advisers – properly regulated ones
Summary
- While Sebi has suggested corporatizing advisory business to enhance investor protection, questions remain about its efficacy given the number of retail investors, their ticket size of transactions and investments, and their limited ability to pay for investment advice
Madhabi Puri Buch, the head of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), believes the country requires a million investment advisers. On the face of it, the assertion seems surprising given only an estimated 3% of Indian households actively participate in the stock market and mutual fund investors number 3.5 crore. A few thousand regulated ones currently advise investors.