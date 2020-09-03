Yes, minister, our civil services need a reboot

The aims of the mission are ambitious, made all the more so by the sloth and venality that the government officials have acquired a reputation for. Indeed, the system’s focus needs to be role- rather than rule-specific, coordination should prevail over battles for turf control, and IAS officers ought to be enablers instead of red-tape wrappers. Importantly, IAS cadres need to be held accountable for their work. All of this and more is on the reform agenda. As envisaged, the Karmayogi training mechanism will cover an estimated 4.6 million officials at all levels. This is a gargantuan exercise, which may explain the elaborate multi-tier command structure expected to be put in place for it. At its apex would be a Human Resource Council, headed by the Prime Minister, which shall approve and monitor various skill-enhancing programmes, as well as review the performance of employees routinely. This council will have some state chief ministers, cabinet ministers and experts from various disciplines. There will also be a commission at the cabinet secretariat level, and a special purpose vehicle in the form of an organization designed to manage the digital resources of the entire set-up and even create a market platform for training modules, should the demand and supply of such packages need a place to converge.