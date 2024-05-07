Yes, releasing the EVM source code could improve our polling system’s security
Summary
- Open source software isn’t more vulnerable to hackers but less, thanks to the highly skilled vigil kept by a broad community of developers, security experts and researchers. We should use it to safeguard our elections.
This year, as with nearly every recent election, questions were raised about the functioning of electronic voting machines (EVMs). While the Supreme Court upheld their use in elections, when asked if the source code of EVM machines could be released for open source use, it tersely shut down that line of argument, pointing out that if the source code is released, it would be misused.