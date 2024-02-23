Yes, there exists an economic case for a regime of MSPs backed by law
Summary
- It must not be viewed merely as a subsidy to farmers but also as a tool to aid in price management. A well-designed MSP system can provide income support to farmers and also serve as a complementary tool to control food inflation.
Multiple rounds of talks have failed to resolve the deadlock between agitating farmers and India’s government. The sticking point remains a legal guarantee for minimum support prices (MSPs). While this is a long-standing demand, successive governments have dithered on giving legal cover to the decades-old MSP system. If governments had implemented the system as designed and understood, legal cover would not be necessary. It only seeks to force the government to implement something that on paper has been in existence for more than five decades. Among many reasons cited by critics to reject the idea of legal backing for MSPs, the primary one is the anticipated economic cost of this exercise.