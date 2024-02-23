Yes, there exists an economic case for a regime of MSPs backed by law

Much of the anger of farmers and the genesis of the MSP demand can be traced to the inefficiency of the farm sector, which needs urgent reforms. It is heavily concentrated in terms of its regional expanse, with intervention in a few surplus states and that too mostly in rice and wheat. A reformed MSP system that meaningfully applies across all 23 crops with MSPs would expand coverage across states and farmers. Most millets, pulses and oilseeds are grown by modest-level farmers in rain-fed and dry regions of the country, as they require less capital and inputs. Remunerative prices for farm produce in India’s agriculturally backward states would be good from an equity perspective and also necessary to boost incomes and thus demand for non-farm goods in the economy. At a time of rural distress amid declining cultivation incomes and wages, this will help revive the rural as well as the broader economy.