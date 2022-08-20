India’s trade diplomacy seems to be finally coming out of the cold and finding some traction with other developing and poor nations. The latest evidence comes from Pakistan which has co-sponsored India on two submissions at the global trade multilateral body, World Trade Organisation (WTO). This latest development not only provides additional muscle to India’s ongoing attempts to rally poor and developing nations in a quest for global trade equity, but also probably indicates shifts in the global power architecture and alliances.

At the WTO’s Geneva ministerial in June, Pakistan became a co-sponsor to a submission–originally piloted by India and South Africa—demanding global vaccine equity by introducing flexibilities in the intellectual property rights (IPR) regime. At the ministerial, Pakistan’s commerce minister Syed Naveed Qamar had stated: “I firmly believe that restrictive Intellectual Property (IP) rights should not impede access to equitable, safe, and affordable vaccines and other covid-19 products. We, therefore, remain committed to finding a meaningful solution to the challenges related to IP rights."

It is perhaps a measure of India’s lobbying success that the WTO’s Geneva ministerial finally did provide some partial relief on vaccine IPRs, though it did fall short of what India, South Africa and 100 other countries had demanded—an IPR waiver for diagnostics and therapeutics also which was kicked down the road, to be decided in December.

The next test will come when another joint submission made by the Africa Group (comprising 44 African nations), India, Cuba and Pakistan—demanding structural reforms in WTO to promote development and inclusivity—gets debated within the General Council. This submission contends that WTO’s foundation, at the conclusion of the Uruguay Round, was cemented with multiple imbalances in rules that have ill-served the poor and developing nations.

Again, to the credit of Indian trade diplomats, the Geneva ministerial issued a formal statement conceding that such a review had become necessary: “The review shall consider measures to facilitate the effective, full, and inclusive participation of developing countries, including least developed countries, in the multilateral trading system and its decision-making processes, and rebalance the inequitable trade rules from the Uruguay Round. It shall also safeguard the necessary policy space needed for developing countries for their structural transformation, industrialization and economic recovery."

These are significant victories for India’s trade diplomacy which has a long record of being browbeaten at trade summits. India always had the misfortune of being a lone wolf in the corridors of global trade diplomacy, despite many other poor and developing nations sympathising with its causes. On numerous occasions, India would initially be part of a large grouping pushing for a trade solution economically beneficial to a large number of countries but would find itself isolated at the crucial and final stages of the negotiation.

Two possible reasons can be adduced for these adverse outcomes in the past. The first, and well known, cause is the hard-nosed, no-holds-barred trade negotiation tactics employed by western economies, which often also involved offering various enticements to individual countries, including to their leaders. It has long been speculated that some Indian trade diplomats may have also fallen prey to these inducements. But the second, and more plausible, reason has been India’s weak trade diplomacy, a structural issue that has suffered from lack of capacity and was often over-powered and overwhelmed by the armies of experts employed by advanced nations.

Covid and its economic devastation may have changed many loyalties, favouring India’s stand. The shifting power alignments and alliances may have also prompted many poor and developing nations to support India’s rallying cry. While this is indeed a welcome development, it also demands that India exercise due caution and vigilance to avoid a re-run of past betrayals: covid-19 and the financial crisis has left many least developed economies cash-strapped, making them vulnerable to bilateral deals offered by the rich and advanced economies. Most importantly, India probably needs to raise a specialised cadre of trade and economy diplomats.

