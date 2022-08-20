You won't believe Pak gave booster shot to India's trade diplomacy3 min read . Updated: 20 Aug 2022, 01:25 PM IST
- Pakistan's support indicates shifts in the global power architecture and alliances
India’s trade diplomacy seems to be finally coming out of the cold and finding some traction with other developing and poor nations. The latest evidence comes from Pakistan which has co-sponsored India on two submissions at the global trade multilateral body, World Trade Organisation (WTO). This latest development not only provides additional muscle to India’s ongoing attempts to rally poor and developing nations in a quest for global trade equity, but also probably indicates shifts in the global power architecture and alliances.