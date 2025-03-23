Young India: Fuelled by agency but failed by structure

Young people’s aspirations are focused on self-improvement to equip themselves for whatever life throws at them. “I am doing two-three tasks actually. First, I’m doing a part-time job in an organization, Art of Living. And, I’m also doing studies… preparing for competitive exams and all. Sometimes I teach children," was a typical response with a revolving set of details. They are motivated by and seek meaning, success, recognition and validation, but do not know where to stick around to find it. The frequent feeling is of running breathless through an endless labyrinth, a puzzle space, where old maps are gone and new ones yet to come.