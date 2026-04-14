The recent revision of India’s gross domestic product (GDP) data has generated much discussion. GDP measures the size of an economy. What gets missed, though, is that a larger economy is a means, not an end. We need growth and a bigger economy to create more productive jobs. So, what does the evidence on this front show, especially for young Indians?
Are young Indians under or overworked? Both are true but AI may change work hours as we go along
SummaryThe growth of India’s economy is a means, not an end in itself. It must translate into good jobs and better lives. However, Time Use survey data shows significant disparities in the hours that India’s young work. Could AI adoption reduce these gaps?
The recent revision of India’s gross domestic product (GDP) data has generated much discussion. GDP measures the size of an economy. What gets missed, though, is that a larger economy is a means, not an end. We need growth and a bigger economy to create more productive jobs. So, what does the evidence on this front show, especially for young Indians?
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