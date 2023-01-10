Your voice can be cloned with just 3-second sample. Should you worry?6 min read . Updated: 10 Jan 2023, 04:18 PM IST
- There is a big concern over using cloned voices for mischief, impersonation, etc.
Content creators and voice actors in today's digital age have their work cut out for them with intelligent software mimicking their writings, art, voice, and even their emotions. If OpenAI's DALL-E can generate realistic art and images from plain text prompts, and ChatGPT can write poems, articles, books and even code, here's one more artificial intelligence (AI)-powered tool that can speak and emote like us without us being able to spot the difference in most cases.