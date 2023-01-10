Your voice can be cloned with just 3-second sample. Should you worry?

Peregrine, on its part, insists that "None of the voices is ever cloned without the written consent of the individual whose voice is being cloned. In some cases, we have cloned a few celebrity voices, including Joe Rogan, Steve Jobs, and Elon Musk. However, these voices are not available for public use. The reason behind cloning these voices was solely to showcase the capability of our technology and how natural the voices can be. Our voice cloning technology is not available through a public API. This is a manual process wherein we handle each request individually and allocate time and resources to ensure the voice being cloned is not used for any unethical purposes."