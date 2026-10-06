Earlier this year an Australian tech worker asked his OpenClaw artificial intelligence (AI) agent whether it could get him higher up on the waiting list for a popular gym class. It did exactly what he wanted, but with an unexpected twist: It found a flaw in the system and cancelled the booking of another person on the list.
AI’s next big magic trick is to start doing things for users across the web, with new tools like Muse from Meta and Dots from OpenAI working 24x7 to find online bargains, book restaurant tables or check emails. What’s troubling is how these increasingly capable and arguably useful tools are trained to find creative ways to meet their goals, which could lead to unintended consequences when unleashed on an internet full of poorly secured websites.