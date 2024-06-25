YouTube and Facebook let India down during the Lok Sabha election
Summary
- Despite pre-poll promises of oversight, social media platforms fell short on curbing disinformation and worse. But then, India’s new government has an opportunity to set a global precedent on good digital governance.
The 2024 Indian general election highlighted the failures of major social media platforms, Google’s YouTube and Meta’s Facebook. Despite election preparedness promises, both fell visibly short on curbing disinformation and hate speech, while apparently profiting from opaque political advertising practices.