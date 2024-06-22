When Yusuf Hamied defied Big Pharma in the battle against HIV/AIDS
Summary
- Cipla wasn’t the biggest beneficiary of the boom in sales of AIDS drugs, but the company had the satisfaction of knowing that its actions had led to millions of lives being saved
Through the 1990s, Indian pharma companies had been making their mark on the world stage with their generic drugs. But it wasn’t until one legendary Indian pharma boss spoke out of turn at a conference in September 2000 organized by the European Commission in Brussels that the world sat up and took notice of the growing capabilities of the nation.