Zee case curiosity: Why personal guarantees for loans taken by firms face the arclights again

The ongoing controversy over Zee TV founder Subhash Chandra’s personal liability under personal guarantees extended by him for loans taken by his Essel Group-linked firms has drawn into the limelight an arcane part of company law: the issue of personal guarantees in the context of credit extended to limited-liability companies, loosely referred to as ‘corporates.’
While the final outcome of the case is awaited, given the mind-boggling sums involved (with claims worth thousands of crores admitted), it is sure to put the role of personal guarantees and guarantors under greater scrutiny.