Zee-Sony: A deal that was doomed from the start

While management stability is customary in such a rescue, the equity structure of the combine under the 2021 pact was a jaw-dropper for being lopsided. Sony had agreed to buy a stake of nearly 51% in Zee, implying majority ownership, while letting Goenka run the show, although his family would’ve been left with under 4% of it. A plausible reason was that the acquirer wanted a larger share of the Indian ad revenue pie, but needed a local leader with a pulse of the market. After all, it isn’t easy to crack a complex maze of genres, languages, regions and preferences. Yet, the stake asymmetry would have borne the risk of an ‘agency problem’ that can arise if the interests of the chief executive and main owner diverge, especially if access to business data is tilted in the former’s favour. Such a prospect would have worsened Sony’s compliance anxiety. Since this part was overlooked in 2021, the merger was probably doomed to fail. The Zee-Sony breakup leaves the field open to other Zee suitors, or even Sony again. A few retail shareholders of Zee have rallied online for a way out. Elsewhere, TV advertisers are watching developments closely. A probable union of Reliance’s Indian media operations with Disney-Star’s, in which the industrial powerhouse will have a majority stake, could soon create a dominant broadcaster. Should it happen, for our TV advertising pie to be better contested, we would need a strong challenger. Zee must stay in play.