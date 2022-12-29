Zelensky-Modi talks: Peace unlikely, economic pain very likely

And yet, realistically speaking, this is as much as Zelensky can expect from India – a fairly neutral position that also implicitly criticises the Russians for starting the war and calls them out when necessary for military excesses. As for Zelensky’s peace plan, while some elements of his 10-point plan are unexceptional – restoring security around the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and ensuring food security by protecting Ukraine’s grain exports, for example – others do not seem designed to create conditions for an immediate cessation of hostilities. His call for the restoration of Ukraine’s state borders with Russia as well as for a special tribunal to prosecute Russian war crimes are cases in point. While both are perfectly legitimate and even necessary conditions for long-term peace and stability as well as for justice, they will be difficult for the Russians to swallow especially after they have also suffered such heavy casualties and sustained what is presently to all intents and purpose a massive unravelling of their military reputation.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}