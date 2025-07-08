Beware the market risk of AI-guided investment gaining mass popularity
Soon, software bots could become the investment whisperers of the AI age. Yet, it’s unclear if we can rely on AI tools to abide by the rules unless they’re explicitly asked to. As they could influence retail investors, all AI companies must verifiably nip this risk in the bud.
As artificial intelligence (AI) expands its role in the financial world, regulators are confronted by the rise of new risks. It is a sign of a growing AI appetite among retail investors in India’s stock market that the popular online trading platform Zerodha offers its users access to AI advice.