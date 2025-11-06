Leftward shift: Can Zohran Mamdani's welfare agenda soften hard-nosed US capitalism?
An openly socialist candidate was elected New York’s mayor in a deeply capitalist country. If his welfare agenda turns out to be fiscally sound, and doesn’t fleece the rich, it could plausibly change the politics of his party—and maybe America too.
Zohran Mamdani is not the sort of person who tends to get elected in America: he is not just a young immigrant of Muslim faith, he has the temerity to describe himself as a ‘Socialist’—qualified with ‘Democratic.’ Yet, he has been elected mayor of New York City (NYC), the nerve centre of American and global finance, at a time when nativist politics of the kind promoted by President Donald Trump has many Americans in its thrall.