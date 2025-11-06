The charm of his campaign nudged New Yorkers to look past portrayals that made him out to be an anti-Semitic communist with sympathy for terrorism (given his vocal support for Palestine) and hostility towards the police. In fear of extortive taxes, some of the rich seem ready to move out of NYC. Now that Mamdani has won, he would do well to reassure people that his goal is to find and finance solutions, not fleece the rich.