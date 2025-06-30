Ajit Ranade: What Mamdani’s rise in New York tells us about welfarism versus populism
There’s a crucial difference between the two, though real-world politics and policy often fail to keep them apart. Mamdani’s mayoral run has drawn gasps and shocked the US right, but his plan for the city might be just what it needs.
The 33-year-old Uganda-born son of immigrants, Zohran Mamdani, defeated 67-year-old Andrew Cuomo, three-term governor of New York state, in the city’s mayoral primary poll for a Democratic party candidate. Mamdani’s thumping victory has sent shockwaves in the party and exposed a divide between moderates and progressives.