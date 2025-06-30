Mamdani’s emphasis on public expenditure to fix perceived externalities will need to be funded. New York city’s budget is about $150 billion, but will need additional tax revenues, which he expects to raise by taxing the super-rich. He also wants to raise the top corporate tax rate. These tax policy changes may need the approval of the state’s governor and possibly the federal government under President Donald Trump. This looks like an uphill battle and can’t be won without some dialogue and compromise.