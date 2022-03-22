When companies merge with other companies or make acquisitions, shareholders expect two-plus-two to go to five and not just four. The investment should expand the existing business to new geographies or expand the customer base meaningfully. The Blinkit acquisition achieves neither. Instead, it may well be the seizing control of an investment that possibly went wrong. Zomato has defended the acquisition, saying that Blinkit has grown to $450 million gross merchandise value or GMV since its first investment made last August and now operates 400 plus dark stores across 20 cities in India. But the market remains unimpressed. Numbers such as these have no meaning to investors unless you show the comparable data that links it all to future profits.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}