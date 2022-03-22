This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Zomato has defended the acquisition, saying that Blinkit has grown to $450 million gross merchandise value or GMV since its first investment made last August and now operates 400 plus dark stores across 20 cities in India. But the market remains unimpressed
You take a leap of faith based on the back of available data or the conviction that comes from your gut. Zomato’s acquisition of Blinkit is a case of the latter. The company announced last week that it will lend $150 million to the beleaguered instant delivery service provider at 12% per annum. News reports indicate that Zomato will buy out Blinkit’s outstanding equity in a share swap transaction, revaluing it at $700-800 million, lower than $1 billion plus earlier. Zomato had paid about $100 million for a 10% stake in the company last year.
Acquiring Blinkit, a significant acquisition, has catapulted Zomato to the big league of quick commerce alongside Swiggy, Instamart and Zepto. That it is bullish on the quick commerce category was clear in its statement last month. The company said it was hot on the product-market fit, unit economics, and saw quick delivery approaching the point that food delivery’s growth trajectory was at a few years ago when the competition was stiff among several online offerings. Zomato believes it won that battle by delivering an exceptional experience to its customers.
Zomato’s shareholders may disagree, though. On the day of the announcement, its shares fell to the lowest level since its listing and continue to hover around that all-time low. Since 2022, Zomato shares have lost 42.5% of the value even when broader markets have remained flat. Zomato has used part of the IPO proceeds to make small opportunistic acquisitions in technology or delivery commerce.
When companies merge with other companies or make acquisitions, shareholders expect two-plus-two to go to five and not just four. The investment should expand the existing business to new geographies or expand the customer base meaningfully. The Blinkit acquisition achieves neither. Instead, it may well be the seizing control of an investment that possibly went wrong. Zomato has defended the acquisition, saying that Blinkit has grown to $450 million gross merchandise value or GMV since its first investment made last August and now operates 400 plus dark stores across 20 cities in India. But the market remains unimpressed. Numbers such as these have no meaning to investors unless you show the comparable data that links it all to future profits.
Shareholders of Zomato would have had something to look forward to if the company was to expand the footprint of the core food delivery business and cut losses. Investor interest concerns the profits the company will make tomorrow. But the acquisition of Blinkit would further dilute Zomato’s equity or use up cash meant for growth.
After the quarterly results announcement in February 2022, Zomato reported $1.7 billion in cash on its balance sheet—i.e. investors’ money—will be used for funding organic and inorganic growth. Last year, it had invested $225 million in three companies: Blinkit, Shiprocket and Magicpin. The statement last month said it is committing another $400 million to investments in the quick delivery category to be made this year and the next. A sizeable chunk of which has within days found its way into Blinkit. Zomato’s acquisition of Blinkit gives it temporary respite, not a new lease of life. And so, it’s not clear where new profits growth will come from. How will Zomato going forward deliver profits growth to shareholders? The question remains unanswered.
