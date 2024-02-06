Zoom woes: ‘Are you real?’ will soon replace ‘You’re on mute’
- Fast-developing deepfake technology means anyone on a screen may be an AI creation. It’s time to adopt authenticity cues as deepfakes join our meetings.
Is the boss who’s giving you an order real or just realistic? Deepfakes are taking Zoom calls to another level of awkwardness, making us question whether our co-workers are genuine. A finance worker in Hong Kong transferred more than $25 million to scammers after they posed as his chief financial officer and other colleagues on a video conference call, marking perhaps the biggest known corporate fraud using deepfake technology to date. The worker had been suspicious about an email requesting a secret transaction, but the scammers looked and sounded so convincing on the call that he sent the money.