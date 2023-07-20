Zuckerberg has a secret sauce in the Threads-Twitter cage fight4 min read 20 Jul 2023, 08:41 PM IST
He’s leveraging Instagram and also aiming for an open network to keep down our switching costs
Elon Musk tried everything. He first dared Mark Zuckerberg to a one-on-one ‘cage match’; Zuckerberg called his bluff and accepted. He then threatened to sue Zuckerberg’s company, Meta, for violating Twitter’s intellectual property rights. That didn’t work either, and so Musk threw a four-letter word to insinuate that Zuckerberg was being cuckolded. He built on that by challenging Zuckerberg to a measuring contest of a particular body part. No reply again from Zuckerberg—he was busy launching the world’s newest social network. Meta’s latest offering Threads burst upon the world on 6 July and ratcheted up an astonishing 100 million users just five days later, leaving even the sensational ChatGPT behind.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×