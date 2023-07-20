Zuckerberg has a secret sauce in the Threads-Twitter cage fight

In a social network, engagement is most important and the presence of your friends and like-minded people whom you like to talk and listen to. There is a secret sauce here that just humongous scale, market power and billions in investments cannot brew. Zuckerberg is hoping that his secret sauce is Instagram. Threads is almost an extension of Instagram, and 100 million users does not seem so impressive when you think that one in every 20 of Instagram’s over 2 billion subscribers had to just touch a button to enlist as a Threads user. Zuckerberg is following the strategy that Bill Gates and Microsoft made their own, using the global ubiquity of Windows to extend and conquer software with Office, Internet Explorer and now Microsoft Teams. His other bet is that Musk seems intent on running Twitter into the ground—while users still seem to love it, advertisers have fled the network and are looking at alternatives. Another element of the secret sauce is perhaps the most interesting: Meta has declared that Threads will be a part of the ‘fediverse’, a social network which will work across other participating networks, and thus create an ‘open’ network. To achieve this, Meta has introduced a protocol called ActivityPub, which other servers and networks can adopt to become a part of the fediverse. Thus, when this happens, threads profiles could be followed by people on other servers and networks—think Mastodon, Koo, Bluesky—and content can be shared across networks.

